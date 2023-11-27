Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,930 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.6% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Medtronic worth $438,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.00. 2,420,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.