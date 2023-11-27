Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,320 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Omnicom Group worth $87,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,389. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

