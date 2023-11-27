Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 11,430 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of TE Connectivity worth $242,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.07. The stock had a trading volume of 869,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,659. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

