Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 115,432 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,779,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,432 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $273,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. 5,960,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,504,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

