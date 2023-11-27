Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 389,744 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 389,744 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Workday worth $407,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 133.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after acquiring an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Workday Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $237.60. The stock had a trading volume of 727,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.06.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.