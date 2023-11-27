Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 57,850 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,521,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Stagwell worth $133,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stagwell by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,019. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $617.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

