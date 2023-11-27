H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CFO Tony G. Bowen Sells 46,892 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

