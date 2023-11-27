Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of M&T Bank worth $37,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 501.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $125.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

