Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 76,060 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,060 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $33,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $12,035,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 95.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,446 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,361. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.2 %

SNOW opened at $170.90 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

