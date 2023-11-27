Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of CDW worth $36,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CDW by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in CDW by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,601,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Shares of CDW opened at $216.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.17. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

