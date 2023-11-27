Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 210,375 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,375 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Brown & Brown worth $31,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

