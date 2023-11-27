Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 30,419 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 30,419 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $35,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,419,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after purchasing an additional 689,573 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 155,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $5,502,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

