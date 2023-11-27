Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 52,172 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $32,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $210.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

