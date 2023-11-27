Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 22,922 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $36,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $106.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $106.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

