Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,636 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $31,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $354.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

