Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 39,337 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,337 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.31% of AECOM worth $36,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.