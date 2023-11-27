Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 89,380 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,380 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $417.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

