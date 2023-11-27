Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,542 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Howmet Aerospace worth $35,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $52.20 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

