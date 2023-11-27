Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.40% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $34,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BJ opened at $66.25 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

