Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.
Huabao International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
