Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after buying an additional 121,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.43.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.69. 70,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

