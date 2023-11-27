ICONIQ Capital LLC Acquires 1,822 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. 916,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,549. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

