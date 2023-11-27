ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $2.56 Billion Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,410,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735,133 shares during the period. Procore Technologies accounts for about 43.0% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 27.68% of Procore Technologies worth $2,564,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 274,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,939.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,768 shares of company stock valued at $25,085,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

