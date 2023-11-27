ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $397.30 Million Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. GitLab comprises approximately 6.7% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GitLab worth $397,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.41. 366,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,481. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

