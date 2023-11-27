IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $548.14.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $478.18 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

