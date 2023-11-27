IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

TSE:IGM opened at C$33.43 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The firm has a market cap of C$7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.5508919 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

