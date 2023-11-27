Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 198,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 252,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Immunocore Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,257,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 350,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 32,254 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

