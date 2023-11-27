indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Sold by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,212 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 1.87% of indie Semiconductor worth $28,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 709,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 464,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $29,863,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 893,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.