Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 4,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Indivior Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59.

Get Indivior alerts:

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

