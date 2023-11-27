Insider Buying: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 771,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,840 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

