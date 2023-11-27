Insider Buying: i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Insider Purchases £33,729.10 in Stock

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) insider Majid Shafiq acquired 337,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £33,729.10 ($42,198.30).

i3 Energy Price Performance

I3E stock opened at GBX 10.08 ($0.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.97. i3 Energy Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.51 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.95 ($0.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Further Reading

