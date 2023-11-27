Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KMPR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.89. 407,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kemper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

