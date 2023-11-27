Insider Buying: SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) Director Heel Kenneth Van purchased 100,000 shares of SeaStar Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 17.6 %

ICU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 5,870,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. SeaStar Medical Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SeaStar Medical by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

