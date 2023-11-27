Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO Purchases 731 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Nelson purchased 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $13,318.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,430.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.64. 14,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $295.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 428,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 491,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

