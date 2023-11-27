Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

WEST stock remained flat at $9.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 171,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,802. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $794.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.34. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

