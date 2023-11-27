Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ACM Research Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,412. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $982.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACM Research by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

