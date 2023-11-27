Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Sells 1,130 Shares of Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.65. 155,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.94 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

