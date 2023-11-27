Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.00. 1,842,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,805. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

