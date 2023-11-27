Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Sells 447 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total transaction of $80,343.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,167,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,075 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $572,349.75.

On Thursday, November 16th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $38,189.45.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.