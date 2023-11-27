Insider Selling: CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells 48,320 Shares of Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

CDW traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.90. The company had a trading volume of 787,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,728. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $219.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CDW by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,225,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

