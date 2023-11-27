Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CFO Sells 97,000 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BROS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,626. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.44.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
BROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
