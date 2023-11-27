Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells 24,710 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

FTNT traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,538,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,263. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Fortinet last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

