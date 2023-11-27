Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CAO Sells $119,745.60 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.51. 1,495,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.79 and a 200-day moving average of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

