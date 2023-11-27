Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.92. The stock had a trading volume of 187,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,741. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $287.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.69.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

