Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.8 %

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

