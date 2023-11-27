Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CAO James Nias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $11,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,119.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LASR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. 494,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,661. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 91.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 4th.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

