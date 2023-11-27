Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider Sells 6,994 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $543,363.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50.

On Wednesday, August 30th, David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $507,112.76.

POWI traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.06. 226,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,110. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

