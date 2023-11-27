Insider Selling: Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) President Sells 23,334 Shares of Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) President Dan Mosher sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $13,300.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 279,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,474.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Mosher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Dan Mosher sold 7,117 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $20,069.94.

Presto Automation Stock Down 3.7 %

Presto Automation stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 172,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,385. Presto Automation Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRST. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Presto Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $5,607,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

