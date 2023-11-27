Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

