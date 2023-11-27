Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $17,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
GCV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. 91,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.45.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.