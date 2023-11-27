Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $17,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

GCV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. 91,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

